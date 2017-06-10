FEMA opens two local disaster centers for flood relief

Two FEMA disaster centers are opening up in the area to help victims of last month's flooding.

The centers, located in Pacific and Arnold, are designed to help homeowners and businesses get the help they need to recover from the floods.

Last week, 27 counties in Missouri were granted federal disaster aid, including Jefferson, Franklin and St. Louis Counties.

The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

