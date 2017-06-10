Officials seek to crack down on human trafficking in Missouri

Police say a recent case in Centerville is an example of human trafficking hiding in plain sight, and human trafficking is a real problem here in St. Louis.

Missouri is said to be one of the worst spots in the country for human trafficking due to its interstates and central location. Congresswoman Ann Wagner is working to get a bill through congress to crack down on it.

"We work with a lot of different industries, especially in transportation," Wagner said. "They're important front-line operators in this criminal activity."

In April, Wagner introduced a bill that would amend federal telecommunications law to restrict advertising of sex on the internet.

