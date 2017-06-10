Rollover crash temporarily shuts down I-270 in North County - KMOV.com

Rollover crash temporarily shuts down I-270 in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY

Eastbound Interstate-270 was shut down for about an hour overnight due to a rollover accident. 

Emergency crews shut down the interstate around 2 a.m. on Saturday between Riverview and Lilac in North St. Louis County. 

The interstate has since reopened, and it is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. 

