List of Downtown road closures for Race for the Cure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Several roads in Downtown St. Louis will be temporarily closed on Saturday for the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. 

The following roads will close beginning at 3 a.m.:

  • Olive Street from Tucker Blvd to 17th Street 
  • Pine Street from Tucker Blvd to 15th Street 
  • Market Street from 14th Street to 17th Street 

The following roads will close beginning at 6 a.m.:

  • Tucker Blvd from Olive Street to Clark Street 

The above streets will reopen beginning at 1 p.m., with all other involved streets reopening at 3 p.m. 

