List of Downtown road closures for Race for the Cure

Several roads in Downtown St. Louis will be temporarily closed on Saturday for the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

The following roads will close beginning at 3 a.m.:

Olive Street from Tucker Blvd to 17 th Street

Street Pine Street from Tucker Blvd to 15 th Street

Street Market Street from 14th Street to 17th Street

The following roads will close beginning at 6 a.m.:

Tucker Blvd from Olive Street to Clark Street

The above streets will reopen beginning at 1 p.m., with all other involved streets reopening at 3 p.m.

