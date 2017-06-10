Homicide detectives investigating North St. Louis shooting - KMOV.com

Homicide detectives investigating North St. Louis shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS

Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday that left one person dead. 

Police say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. on West Florissant and Thrush in North St. Louis. The victim, a male, was shot in the stomach and arm. 

No other information is available at this time. 

