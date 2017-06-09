Boil order issued for part of St. Clair County

A boil order has been issued for part of St. Clair County. Credit: Illinois American Water

A boil has been issued for part of St. Clair County.

The order covers an area south of N. 88th Street and mostly west of Route 161 in the East St. Louis and Belleville area. A small area east of 161 is affected

Those affected are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before drinking or cooking, Water that isn’t boiled can still be used for bathing.

Illinois American Water said the order is precautionary and is expected to in place for 36 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved