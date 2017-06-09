Concrete from construction project falling on cars

Work on the Big Bend Bridge over I-270. Credit: KMOV

Concrete from a construction project in Kirkwood has been falling on cars as they pass.

Work is being done on the Big Bend Bridge over I-270. MoDOT says that a water concrete mix from the project has been falling on cars as they pass/

MoDOT added the problem is with the contractor.

If your car has been hit by concrete from this project, you can go to MoDOT’s website and fill out a claim form.

