Governor Greitens anit-abortion rally draws protesters

A campaign-style rally promoting Missouri Governor Eric Greitens next special session also brought out protests in St. Charles.

"We're being denied entrance because we disagree with the governor," said Jennifer Rushing who was among a group of pro-choice demonstrators in the parking lot of the banquet hall.

Inside, the governor spoke to supporters and attacked efforts by St. Louis city leaders to create an "abortion sanctuary city."

Greitens is looking to overturn a city law that bans discrimination based on reproductive decisions.

"We have these radical politicians in St. Louis that are attacking pregnancy care centers," Greitens said.

The governor is also looking to push through a bill putting more requirements on abortion facilities.

This will be the second special session governor has called and he hinted he'll likely be calling lawmakers back for more special sessions this summer.

"We'll sit down and look at the next step in our agenda, but absolutely we'll keep every option on the table."

