Missouri Civil War Museum asking for donations to save Confederate monument

The Confederate monument in Forest Park is scheduled to start coming down next week and should be completely gone by next weekend.

The Missouri Civil War Museum is urging people to help save the monument by raising the $130,000 it needs to take the monument from the city.

The city said once it’s down it will likely go into storage.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.