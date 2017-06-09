Homeowner denied request to tear down crumbling historic home

The St. Louis Cultural Review Board denied a request to tear down a vacant house that the homeowner claims is an eyesore and a danger.

The house sits in the 2200 block of Lynch in the Benton Park Neighborhood and may have been built as early as 1830.



Peggy Ladd bought the house in 2012 because it sits next to her home and she planned to rehab it.



Ladd told News 4, "It breaks my heart, I had tremendous intentions of rehabbing it. Financially it does not make sense."



Ladd said a couple of years went by before she could do the restoration work, but by then she realized the house was in a serious state of decay and rehabbing the home would cost more than twice what it's worth.



"I love my neighborhood, I would have loved to be able to rehab this building. It financially does not make sense and I know that's why I can't find a buyer, it's not making sense for anyone else either," said Ladd.



9th Ward Alderman Dan Guenther said he supports the city preservation board's decision to turn down the request to demolish the house. He said anyone who buys a historic home has a responsibility to protect it from further decay and to preserve the oldest and most unique structures.



Guenther said, "A number of different agencies have said they believe this is a significant historic structure and there needs to be more due diligence on the part of the homeowner to try to find a solution for saving the building."



Ladd says she's worried about safety as the house continues to decay.



"I have now been told I have to wait a year in order to file another appeal. I am very worried in a year that this building is going to fall on somebody's head and I hope it's not the little kid putting something in the dumpster," said Ladd.







