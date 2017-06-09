St. Francois Co. couple sentenced for Medicaid fraud

Donald and Christina Halter are going to prison for Medicaid fraud. Credit: KMOV

(KMOV.com) - A Park Hills couple is going to prison for stealing from an elderly veteran that lived in their nursing home.

Donald Halter was sentenced to 82 years in prison, while his wife Christina received a 60-year sentence.

Both were facing accusations of Medicaid fraud along with stealing more than $100,000 from an elderly veteran that lived in their nursing home.

Medicare and Medicaid fraud cost taxpayers $70 billion in 2016.

To report Medicaid or Medicare fraud, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved