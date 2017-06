(KMOV.com) - The death of a 4-year-old boy is raising alarm about a condition known as dry drowning.

Frankie Delgado, who lived in Texas, died almost a week after a family trip. His father called 911 when Frankie stopped breathing. Doctors said they found fluid in his lungs and around his heart. They determined he died from dry drowning.

Dry drowning can occur when a child gets sick several hours after being submerged in water. It can cause airway muscles to spasm.

“Dry drowning is when someone inhales a bunch of water but seems okay. So they survive the initial injury, but now the water is stuck in their lungs and they may not know it,” said Dr. Nirav Patel with SSM St. Louis University Hospital.

Possible symptoms include abnormal breathing, coughing or becoming lethargic or agitated.

