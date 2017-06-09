Bridgeton police searching for missing girl, 15

Angela Boyd was last seen at her home in Bridgeton around 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Credit: Bridgeton PD

Bridgeton police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday.

Police say Angela J. Boyd was last seen at her residence around 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Authorities believe she may have left home on her own with Jonathan Hassinger, 20.

The two may be in a black 2008 Acura ATL with Missouri license plate number FP3-E0R.

If you have any information on Boyd’s whereabouts, call Bridgeton Police at 314-739-7557.

