'Uber Premium' only price option for Lambert Airport pickups; changing soon

Passengers being picked up by Uber from Lambert Airport need to plan on paying a sky high bill, despite legislation passing in April to allow ride-sharing services in Missouri.

'Uber Premium' is the only price option if you order Uber from Lambert because right now that is the only ride-sharing product with a permit to pick up from the airport in St. Louis.

Frequent travelers have experience this ride-sharing road block for the last year.

"I lived in St. Louis for about 2 years, so I've been here multiple times coming from New Jersey and back here," said Caroline Hathaway.

She's wanted to be able to use Uber, especially when she lands late at night. "Sometimes I want to just be like 'I want to get in an Uber. It's quick, I can call it ahead of time, all those things," said Hathaway.

Since the bill passed to allow ride-sharing, like Uber and Lyft, people can use it to get dropped off at Lambert and are given several pricing options, ranging from $25 to $68. However, $68 is your only option for a ride being picked up from Lambert Airport.

"Where I live is not that far from the airport, so it would not be worth $68 to only go 8-10 miles," Hathaway said.

Uber Black, the most expensive option, has had a ground transportation permit with Lambert Airport for the last year. Jeff Lea, with Lambert Airport, said permits for the other, cheaper options with Uber are coming soon.

"Ride-sharing opportunities have been in high demand for passengers and customers," said Lea.

Lea said the airport commission will vote in July on finalizing the permit to regulate all ride-sharing price options. They expect everything to be finalized by the end of the summer, so landing in St. Louis is seamless from sky to ground.

"It's supposed to be a convenient way of travel, but it's actually an inconvenience, so it becomes difficult," said Andrew Horton, a frequent flyer out of Lambert Airport.

