Houston man sentenced for conspiring to distribute cocaine in St. Louis

A Houston man is facing 14 years in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute cocaine in the St. Louis area.

Samuel Dewayne Monroe, 39, was charged in an Indictment last February for conspiring with seven other people to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine in the Southern District of Illinois. More than $1.2. million was sought in seizure on December 2, 2015, and jewelry, appraised at $72,000 was seized the following day.

Records said Monroe and seven other suspects traveled to the St. Louis area to deliver cocaine and transport cash. Documents said several people met at the Galleria parking lot on Dec. 2 of 2015 to exchange the cocaine as a front, which meant the recipient did not have to pay at that time. The recipient then took the cocaine back to O'Fallon, Ill., where it was distribute to St. Louis and East St. Louis alike.

The following day, the two parties met again after recipients complained the cocaine quality was low, court documents said. During their exchange, police interrupted the meeting, and arrested all those who were present.

Along with a drug log, police also found key cards to a St. Louis hotel, where a black suitcase containing more than half a million dollars would later be found by police.

Monroe is the first of the eight defendants to be sentenced. The seven other suspects pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.