Jane Lynch to perform "The Great American Songbook" at Powell Hall tonight

Jane Lynch to perform "The Great American Songbook" at Powell Hall. (Credit: KMOV)

Known for her acting on Glee, Jane Lynch is taking her acting, singing and funny personality to the stage.

She will perform "The Great American Songbook" at Powell Hall Friday night.

St. Louis is the first stop of her three city tour.

Lynch is only in town Friday night and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Powell Hall. To purchase tickets for the show, click here.

