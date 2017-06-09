Heat alert! IDOT warns of buckling pavement as weekend temperatures soar

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- How hot is it going to be this weekend? The Illinois Department of Transporation is warning drivers to be on the lookout for buckling pavement.

IDOT officials on Friday said with temperatures soaring this weekend, their crews will be out making repairs as quickly as needed. The heat can lead to the pavement expanding and, ultimately, buckling or blowing out, IDOT said, which causes uneven driving surfaces.

As long as the heat persists, IDOT will be monitoring the situation, with crews available to make repairs as quickly as possible if they are needed.

In addition, drivers are encouraged to carry drinking water when traveling during extreme heat conditions, IDOT warned.