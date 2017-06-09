Cardinals cut shortstop Peralta, announce coaching shakeups

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals have designated Jhonny Peralta for assignment Friday, essentially releasing the 35-year-old infielder.

The move corresponds to the activation of Kolten Wong from the DL, and the need for space on the 25-man roster. With Wong and Jedd Gyorko accounting for most of the at bats, and rookie Paul DeJong playing well, playing time was going to be scarce for Peralta even if he was retained.

“The big thing for someone like Jhonny was just getting him opportunities for him to play. He felt like he was still an everyday player.” GM John Mozeliak said.

The veteran struggled mightily at the plate this season, hitting just .204 in 58 plate appearances. He was the only player in the majors with that many plate appearances to not pick up an extra base hit or drive in a run.

Wong, on the other hand, was hitting .278 with 11 doubles and 16 RBIs when he was injured.

The roster move accompanied a litany of coaching changes announced by the general manager. Third base coach Chris Maloney will be reassigned within the organization, though his new position is yet to be determined.

Mike Shildt will take over third base coaching duties. To fill Maloney’s spot, Ron Warner will join the staff to fill the space left by Maloney.

Additionally, assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller is taking a leave of absence from the team, and Mark Budaska has been promoted to assistant hitting coach until he returns.

