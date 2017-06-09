Charges issued in West County business burglaries - KMOV.com

Charges issued in West County business burglaries

St. Louis County prosecutors have issued charges related to two business burglaries in West County.

46-year-old Shawn Overstreet of Valley Park faces two counts of second degree burglary. Police say Overstreet broke into one business on Manchester Road on May 28, along with another business on Dougherty Ferry Road  on May 29. 

Overstreet is currently being held on a $15,000 bond. 

