Las Vegas man suspected in girl's death in Illinois appears in court Friday

A man under investigation after his youngest daughter's body was found in the garage of an abandoned home in Illinois appeared in front of a judge in Las Vegas, where he is accused of abusing two other daughters and forcing his wife into prostitution.More >
A man under investigation after his youngest daughter's body was found in the garage of an abandoned home in Illinois appeared in front of a judge in Las Vegas, where he is accused of abusing two other daughters and forcing his wife into prostitution.More >
A former career criminal says terminal cancer spurred him to make positive changeMore >
A former career criminal says terminal cancer spurred him to make positive changeMore >
It's becoming a summer of indecision for many Illinois school districts caught in the budget battle in the state capitol.More >
It's becoming a summer of indecision for many Illinois school districts caught in the budget battle in the state capitol.More >
Crews have removed the top of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park.More >
Crews have removed the top of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park.More >