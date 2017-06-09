Las Vegas man suspected in girl's death in Illinois appears in court Friday

Jason Quate, 34, is charged with sex trafficking of an adult and accepting/receiving earnings of a prostitute. (Credit: Las Vegas PD)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man under investigation after his youngest daughter's body was found in the garage of an abandoned home in Illinois appeared in front of a judge in Las Vegas, where he is accused of abusing two other daughters and forcing his wife into prostitution.

Jason Quate stood in shackles Friday and answered “Yes, sir,” when a judge asked if he understood he was charged with felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute.

The judge set a June 22 preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

No charges have been filed in the girl’s death. Police in Illinois believe the girl was killed in 2013, when she was 6. Authorities found her body Tuesday in the garage of a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois, after Quate’s wife told police in Las Vegas where it could be found.

Quate is due in court Monday in Las Vegas on separate felony child abuse and possession of child pornography charges.

Th presiding judge ruled Quate to be held without bail.

