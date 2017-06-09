Husband, wife charged in connection to daughter's death

Justin Quate, 34, is charged with sex trafficking of an adult and accepting/receiving earnings of a prostitute. (Credit: Las Vegas PD)

A husband and wife have been charged in connection with their daughter's death after the wife led police to the site of a decomposed body in a Centreville garage.

Jason Quate and his wife Elizabeth Quate are charged concealment of a homicidal death.

Las Vegas police arrested Quate on Thursday after his wife told police that he murdered their youngest daughter. Quate's wife provided an address to St. Clair County police, where they discovered the body of the couple's daughter.

Quate's wife also told police that he was forcing her to work as a prostitute. In Las Vegas Jason Quate was charged with one felony count of sex trafficking an adult, and one felony count of accepting earnings of a prostitute.

An autopsy on Alysha is scheduled to be performed on Friday.

