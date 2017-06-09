St. Louis Walmart stores to host free men's health screenings before Father's Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As part of Men's Health Month, Walmart stores in the St. Louis area will be partnering with the American Diabetes Association to host Walmart Wellness Day on June 17.

The event will take place form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at over 4,600 Walmart stores nationwide, with screenings being offered for blood glucose, blood pressure, vision, body fat and body mass index tests. Additionally, Walmart licensed pharmacists will offer immunizations in select stores.

After the event, officials from the ADA will provide suggested steps and resources via email to interested customers whose blood pressure and blood glucose tests indicate that they may be at an increased risk for diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association, one in 11 Americans lives with diabetes today, and another 86 million are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

