Jerry Seinfeld performing at Fox Theatre this fall

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
This Nov. 1, 2016 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld performing at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Seinfeld Hart will headline the Colossal Clusterfest, a three-day comedy event on June 2-4 in San Francisco. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) This Nov. 1, 2016 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld performing at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Seinfeld Hart will headline the Colossal Clusterfest, a three-day comedy event on June 2-4 in San Francisco. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jerry Seinfeld will perform at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in October.

The comedian’s tour will stop at the theatre on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

