Jerry Seinfeld performing at Fox Theatre this fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jerry Seinfeld will perform at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in October.

The comedian’s tour will stop at the theatre on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

