Cardinals honoring Whitey Herzog with new campaign

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals are launching a campaign to honor Whitey Herzog.

Friday, the 37th anniversary of Herzog being named team manager, the team launched #CardsRatPack.

The campaign will center on 24 illustrated baseball cards and a weekly cartoon series on the team’s digital and social media platforms.

“The #CardsRatPack campaign is designed to celebrate the White Rat and his amazing pack of players that defined one of the most extraordinary eras in Cardinals history,” said Ron Watermon, Vice-President of Communications for the St. Louis Cardinals. “We hope fans will enjoy the cartoon series and will actively engage with the team to celebrate Whitey and Whiteyball.”

As part of the campaign, Cardinals fans are encouraged to enter a video contest asking fans to share their favorite Whiteyball memory for a chance to have it transformed into a cartoon for the #CardsRatPack series.

Throughout the campaign, the team will be raising money for the Whitey Herzog Youth Foundation.

