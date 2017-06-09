Grease fire breaks out at Cahokia apartment building

Crews respond to a fire at an apartment building in Cahokia on Friday, June 9, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Fire crews from Cahokia and Sauget responded to an apartment fire early Friday morning.

Authorities say the fire happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of Mississippi Ave in Cahokia. A woman told News 4 she was heating up grease in a pan on her stove when she went to change her baby's diaper. Fire then broke out on the stove.

The woman woke up her boyfriend to help get the rest of the children out of the home. Everyone was able to get out safely.

One resident in the apartment below the fire was treated on the scene, but no other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.