Father, son participate in Pedal the Cause after each battling cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A father and son are participating in Pedal the Cause after each battling cancer.

Derrick Conine was 16 when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“It’s devastating,” his father, Don Conine, said. “It’s the news you never wanna hear about your children.”

“Hearing the words, ‘you have cancer,’ I thought I was gonna die,” Derrick said.

The high school athlete fought and is now coming up on 14 years in remission.

After Derrick won his battle, Don started a fight of his own.

“I had a lump pop up on my neck, so they ordered a biopsy and it came back that I had HPV cancer, throat cancer,” he said.

After undergoing surgery and radiation, Don is now 9 years cancer free this September.

After hearing about Pedal the Cause, Don signed up, and Derrick rides on his dad’s team.

“Best thing about Pedal the Cause is all the money raised goes to cancer research,” Don said.

This year, the duo have a goal to finish the race and “do a hundred miles together,” said Don.

Click here for more information regarding Pedal the Cause, or to join the KMOV team.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved