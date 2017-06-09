Man rushed to hospital after being victim of hit-and-run in north St. Louis

Emergency vehicles on Natural Bridge after a man was hit by a vehicle (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was rushed to the hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

The man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 5000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

No details have been released regarding the vehicle that struck him.

