Trump claims 'total and complete vindication' after Comey testimony

An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Thursday backed up some of the anonymous-sourced news reports about the FBI, but Comey took exception to one specific New York Times story from February.More >
Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Thursday backed up some of the anonymous-sourced news reports about the FBI, but Comey took exception to one specific New York Times story from February.More >
Police have charged a man with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that killed two and injured three others in north St. Louis on SaturdayMore >
Police have charged a man with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that killed two and injured three others in north St. Louis on SaturdayMore >
Former FBI Director James Comey accused the Trump administration Thursday of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing.More >
Former FBI Director James Comey accused the Trump administration Thursday of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing.More >