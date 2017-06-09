St. Charles restaurant to reopen after fire

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A popular restaurant in historic downtown St. Charles is preparing to reopen after a fire.

In March, a fire caused damage throughout Lewis and Clark's Restaurant on Main Street. Fire officials on scene that morning told News 4 the fire started in the kitchen.

Owner Dan Badock said they've used the past three months to gut the kitchen, replace equipment, and remodel other spaces.

"We are doing what we have to do to make the restoration look complete," said Badock.

Cosmetic upgrades extend to all three floors.

"In the sun porch, as we call it, we were able to have a 3M Company tint the glass because it's such a beautiful view of the park and river, we don't want to have to cover it up with blinds. We want to leave it open as much as possible. So the sun porch will have a new look, for sure," said Badock. "Since we are getting new furniture, new tables and chairs, there is going to be some neat things for our regulars and new customers and people who come back into Lewis and Clark's that are going to look really upgraded and new and different.”

Badock explained the upgrades includes new custom booths, bar stools, and a remodeled bar area.

Badock said they are aiming to reopen between June 19 and 23 but certainly by the end of the month. He said loyal customers will find the same food menu and prices but will notice new drinks.

