1 year later, police still looking for suspect in execution-style killing

Police are still looking for a suspect in a north St. Louis shooting that occurred one year ago.

On June 9, 2016. Kenneth Reed and another man were shot and killed execution-style in the 1300 block of Burd in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police say two men were seen fleeing the scene and a blue sedan was seen parked near the scene.

If you have any information on the shooting call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

