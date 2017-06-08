Homicide detectives investigating north St. Louis shooting - KMOV.com

Homicide detectives investigating north St. Louis shooting

A male victim was shot in the 1400 block of De Soto Thursday evening.
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Authorities said a male victim was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of De Soto around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

He was not conscious or breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.  

