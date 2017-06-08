Illinois school districts sweating out the summer as budget battle continues

It's becoming a summer of indecision for many Illinois school districts caught in the budget battle in the state capitol.

"It's been serious up to now," says Belleville 118 superintendent, Matt Klosterman.

"It would become extremely critical if we don't have a budget in place," he continued.

School districts are waiting for some kind of budget deal that will fund education before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

St. Clair County Regional School superintendent, Susan Sarfaty, says there are some districts that may have a tough time keeping classrooms open.

"We have districts I know cannot go much past October and many districts that would be in trouble by December of this year if they get no state money." Sarfaty says.

Last year lawmakers and the governor were able to work out a funding plan for education by the deadline day of June 30.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.