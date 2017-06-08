Career criminal says terminal cancer has made him a better person

A former career criminal says terminal cancer spurred him to make positive change.

Luke Cody, 19, is fighting a very aggressive form of cancer and says the illness has changed his actions for the better.

“I really think cancer made me a good person. Without cancer, I would still be running the streets,” said Cody.

Cody has written a short book entitled “13.” He was 13-years-old when he started breaking into homes, stealing cars and was in out of prison.

He said he has changed.

“I don’t have no violence in me. I got baptized. I pray every day and I got the biggest faith ever,” Cody said.

His family says he has wisdom that some people will never attain.

“I’m just so proud of the man he’s become. He’s matured a lot,” said Cody’s mother Denise Garcia.

Cody also started what he calls the Luke Cody Fun Hat Foundation, which is run through Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. It provides young patients with hats with the message of their choice on the front.

“I just want to make kids happy and give them something to fight for because everybody needs something to fight for,” said Cody.

He wants to make his foundation bigger.

“It’s so hard to see him in the bed like that because wants to do so much and he’s not capable of getting up for anything, and it just hurts so bad,” said Garcia.

