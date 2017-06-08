Steel plate falls off railroad trestle and strikes car with mom and infant inside

Mindy Damica was still shaken a day after a steel plate fell off a railroad bridge and landed on her car.

Her car was struck as she was driving home on Missouri Route Z, about a quarter mile west of I-55 in Jefferson County.



Damica told News 4, "And all of a sudden I felt a vibration, I heard the train and I heard a big bang."



She said she immediately pulled over but wasn't sure what had happened.



"I was in a panic, I just looked at where it hit, it was right above my daughter's car's seat. I was freaking out, I was screaming."



Damica found holes in the car's roof and trunk lid and the back windshield was shattered. She said her 12-week old daughter, Reilly, was covered in glass.



BNSF spokesman Andy Williams said the steel plate was a "tie plate" that's used to hold tracks to railroad ties. He said it's highly unusual for one to come loose but apologized to Damica and said the company is covering all of her expenses.



Neither Damica nor her daughter were hurt but she said she knows if the hunk of steel had fallen a split second earlier, it could have crashed through her front windshield with deadly consequences.



Damica said, "God was definitely looking out for us, that's all I can say and angels."



