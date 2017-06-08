Bobby’s Place closes downtown location - KMOV.com

Bobby's Place closes downtown location

Bobby’s Place is closing its location on Washington Avenue.

The bar owners said a decline in business at the location and a higher minimum wage were factors in its closure.

Bobby’s Place also has a location in Valley Park, St. Charles and South City. All three will remain open.

The bar is named after Blues legend Bobby Plager.

