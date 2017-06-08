New childhood education center opens in University City

There was a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning for the new Urban Sprouts Center. (Credit: KMOV)

A new childhood education center opened in University City on Thursday, and for some children, it will be free.

There was a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning for the new Urban Sprouts Center.

It is on Olive Boulevard in University City, and offers preschool education.

As St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pointed out, it is not a day care center.

"No, it is not a daycare, it is education, the stats are startling for the difference this space will make in children's lives." said Stenger.

The county has secured federal funding to provide full scholarships for 70 students.

Urban Sprouts was founded in 2009.

