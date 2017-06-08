New MetroLink Station breaks ground in Central West End

The new Metro station is part of a larger project that will improve infrastructure in the area, and add a new bike and pedestrian path. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis is getting a new MetroLink station.

Ground breaking ceremonies were held on Thursday afternoon for the new station at the Cortex Business Center in the Central West End.

The new Metro station is part of a larger project that will improve infrastructure in the area, and add a new bike and pedestrian path.

For the first time, it is being paid for with public and private money.

"What you're seeing today is what we need to see more of, it's about getting the best of St. Louis to build the best for St. Louis, it's about building partnerships that it takes to build out communities," said John Nations of Bi-State Development.

The project is expected to support 170 construction jobs.

The Cortex innovation community is projected to one day be home to 13,000 permanent jobs.

