Greitens visits pro-life pregnancy center after calling for special legislative session

Mo. Gov Eric Greitens visited Our Lady's Inn, a pregnancy center in south St. Louis on Thursday. Credit: KMOV

One day after calling a special session to vote on abortion-related legislation, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens visited St. Louis on Thursday to highlight his position on the issue.

Greitens visited Our Lady’s Inn, a pro-life pregnancy care center in south St. Louis.

During the special session, lawmakers may consider a bill that would overturn a St. Louis City ordinance that bans discrimination based on reproductive choices or beliefs.

Critics say changing the law would be interfering local governments. Others have said the session would be a waste of money.

Greitens says a special session wouldn’t be very costly and that it is the duty of everyone to protect life.

The session is set to start on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved