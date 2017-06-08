STL Treasurer's travel budget cut 75%, News 4 Investigation found close to 50 trips

The move Thursday follows a News 4 investigation which found the Treasurer had taken close to 50 trips in four years.

“It is excessive,” said Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. He recently started serving on the Parking Commission, which, along with the treasurer, oversees all of the parking revenue in the City.

He says he became concerned when he first saw some of the places Treasurer Tishaura Jones had traveled to during her first term in office.

“It’s still eye brows raising for most people, especially for elected individuals,” Boyd said.

The News 4 investigation revealed that Jones had been to places like Paris, DC and Las Vegas. Dozens of trips total, paid for in full or in part with city funds.

Boyd says many seemed to have nothing to do with Jones' job.

Jones has repeatedly defended the travel to News 4.

Thursday, Boyd proposed cutting the office's travel budget from $20,000 to $5,000. Jones voted no.

Still, the measure passed, cutting the Treasurer's travel budget 75%

Jones would not talk to News 4 after the meeting.

Instead, we spoke with chief of staff Jared Boyd, who is no relation to the alderman.

“While travel might seem contentious for folks, it's used for us to become better at our jobs,” Boyd said.

Jared Boyd also says the Treasurer's Office already cut their entire budget by 7% this year, through efficiencies.

“We are projecting a significant increase in the amount of money that we are going to be able to give back to the city,” Jared Boyd said.

It’s a goal for Alderman Jeffrey Boyd to ensure as much money as possible from meters and tickets, makes it back to city coffers.

“It's not about stashing cash to have a good credit rating, that's unacceptable when people have great needs out there in the community,” Boyd said.

The Parking Commission is also reviewing how they collect fines from parking violations.

