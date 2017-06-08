Officials warning pet owners of dog flu in Central Illinois

Veterinarians are sending out a local warning to pet owners to take extra precaution when socializing with other dogs due to recent cases found in Central Illinois.

According to the University of Illinois, the first cases of 2017 were found in Chicago but later traveled to Central Illinois.

Veterinarians said this is an entirely new strain of the flu, so previously vaccinations will not prevent further sickness.

Dog flu can spread quickly and easily because dogs are typically friendly pets. Officials are urging pet owners to have their dogs vaccinated as soon as possible.

Symptoms of the dog influenza are similar to flu symptoms found in people: high fever, cough, runny nose, and may be fatal.

If your dog does get the flu, keep your pet away from other dogs for at least 21 days.

