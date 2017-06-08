Man threw feces at officers attempting to arrest him, police say

A man is accused of throwing his own feces at officers while police were trying to arrest him, charging documents say.

Javier Gomez, 52, was charged with Assault and Resisting Arrest following an incident that occurred on Monday.

On June 5, police were attempting to arrest Gomez for general disturbance of peace in the 2000 block of Mississippi Avenue. That's when police said Gomez began throwing feces at them, despite an officer instructing him not to do so.

The officer then used a Taser on Gomez, and told him to put his hands behind his back. Again, Gomez allegedly refused and he was Tased a second time. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Gomez was previously convicted of domestic assault and violating an order of protection. Police believed Gomez was a threat to public safety.

