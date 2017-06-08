Rapper starts college fund after boy says violence must end

Jeffrey Laney's plea to put an end to violence has now gone viral on Facebook. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A rapper has started a college fund for a 6-year-old St. Louis boy who made an online plea for an end to violence.

Terrence "Pusha T" Thornton said Friday in an Instagram post that he was moved by Jeffrey Laney. A video of the boy saying he was "really scared to die" and "really scared for my family to die" has received more than 200,000 views since his mother posted it to Facebook last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the rapper praised Jeffrey as "brave" and said he "would be scared too."

Besides the college fund, Pusha T is giving Jeffrey an iPad, books and toys. He's also paying for Jeffrey and the boy's cousins to spend a day at Six Flags and to attend summer camp.

