Patrol: Illinois man disappeared at Lake of the Ozarks May 31

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a man who has been missing for two weeks at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol says 20-year-old Jesse Blakely, of Matteson, Illinois, disappeared at the lake on May 31.

The patrol says Blakely was walking around on a boat when it struck a wake and he fell overboard.

Surface searches for Blakely are continuing but the patrol says it has no updates.

