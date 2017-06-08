Powerball jackpot grows to 8th-highest in history

The jackpot continues to grow as the Illinois Lottery sees another numbers drawing without a winner.

The lottery has been rolling without a jackpot winner since April 1, despite other players winning more than 66,000 prizes.

As it stands now, the jackpot stands at $435 million, which is the 8th-highest Powerball jackpot in the lottery's history.

The cash value of the jackpot, the lottery said, would be $273.1 million.

The next opportunity for Powerball players will be this Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets for the Powerball begin at $2 per-ticket.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved