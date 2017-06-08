Top of Confederate Monument removed in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Crews have removed the top of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park.

A News 4 photographer saw a crane lifting the top of the monument off around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Read: Woman creates fundraising page to keep Confederate Monument

Wednesday afternoon, crews were seen expanding the fencing around the monument to include blocking nearby streets.

News 4 has reached out to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office, who said they are trying to “size up” the kind of work that it will take to take down the monument. The city said it plans to use private funding and some city funds to cover the cost of security and safety. The mayor’s office said it could take several weeks to take the monument down.

The monument has been targeted by vandals recently. There have also been multiple disagreements over whether the monument should be taken down.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved