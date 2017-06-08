Forum held for public input on new police chief

St. Louis residents had a chance Thursday to weigh in on what they want to see in a new police chief. Credit: KMOV

Mayor Lyda Krewson along with other officials joined the Ethical Society of Police (E.S.O.P) in a free community forum discussing the selection of a new St. Louis Police Chief at Vashon High school Thursday night.

Krewson formed a Citizen Advisory Committee in May to help in the search for a new police chief.

The panelist included St.Louis City Director of Personnel, co-chair of CACR, and president of E.S.O.P.

There is no timetable for when a new chief will be selected.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.