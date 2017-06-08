Suspect on the run after crashing stolen car into police vehicle

Officials on Manchester at I-270 after a crash Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after a police vehicle was hit by a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.

According to police, two vehicles, described as a Challenger and Charger, were stolen overnight and used throughout crimes in St. Louis County.

Before 8 a.m., one of the stolen cars crashed into a Brentwood police vehicle on Manchester at Interstate 270. After hitting the police vehicle, the suspect left the scene.

The officer involved in the crash is expected to be okay.

No other details have been released.

Editor's note: Police originally said the police vehicle involved in the crash belonged to Rock Hill but a News 4 photographer said he was told at the scene the police vehicle belonged to Brentwood.

