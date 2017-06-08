Jason Quate says it was wife's idea to move to Las Vegas, become prostitute

Justin Quate, 34, is charged with sex trafficking of an adult and accepting/receiving earnings of a prostitute. Credit: Las Vegas PD

LAS VEGAS, NV. (CNN / KSNV / KMOV.com) – In a jailhouse interview, a Las Vegas man arrested for sex trafficking says he did not force his wife into prostitution or abuse his daughters.

Police said Jason Quate’s wife told them he killed their 6-year-old daughter in Illinois and then forced her into prostitution.

“This is all her idea. She wanted to come out here and be a prostitute. She wanted to do all this. I’ve never harmed her and forced her to do this. I’ve begged her to get a regular job,” Quate told CNN affiliate KSNV.

On Tuesday, police in Centreville found the decomposed body of a child inside a container in a garage.

In the jailhouse interview, Quate said he never murdered his child.

“She said she found a family that was looking for a kid and they wanted to adopt her, and which was fine, because we were struggling really badly at the time with money and cash and trying to take care of three girls,” he said.

Detectives in Las Vegas said Quate was abusing his daughters at their apartment.

“No, and you can ask them that I’m the only one who has been loving to them. This is why all this is shocking to me,” said Quate.

Quate told KSNV that his wife will be exposed as an untruthful person in court.

“I haven’t forced her. I haven’t beat her. I haven’t touched her,” he said. “There’s not a mark on her, or a scar on her, and she’s a compulsive liar and a bad drunk.”

Police said Quate’s daughters have been placed in protective custody. They also said the girls showed signs of abuse and neglect.

“Obviously, I’m the victim here,” he said. “I told the cops I’d be willing to take a lie detector test.”

