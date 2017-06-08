Teen girl shot while sitting on bed when gunfire erupted outside of house

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A teenage girl was shot while sitting on her bed after gunfire erupted outside of her house Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, the 13-year-old was inside her house in the 1500 block of 4th Street when the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Police officials said two men were feuding over the past few days when one of the men drove by and saw the other walking outside of the home.

The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they believe they have a good idea on the identity of the man who fired the gunshots. The man who was being targeted by the shooter was not injured.

No other details have been released.

