Driver ran from crash scene after SUV crashed into vacant home overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Residents on a north St. Louis street were awoken when an SUV slammed into a vacant house overnight.

The SUV hit the home on Goodfellow just before 2 a.m. Thursday. According to police, the driver ran from the crash scene.

“It happens a lot. Like, a lot of people crash and run through here from speeding, trying to make it over the tracks,” said 15-year-old Skylar Black, who lives in the area. “I just feel like that’s kind of reckless, and then they ran away. I dunno, I just feel they’ll get into more trouble than they could’ve before.”

No injuries were reported after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved