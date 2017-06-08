Driver ran from crash scene after SUV crashed into vacant home o - KMOV.com

Driver ran from crash scene after SUV crashed into vacant home overnight

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
An SUV hit a vacant home on Goodfellow Thursday (Credit: KMOV) An SUV hit a vacant home on Goodfellow Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Residents on a north St. Louis street were awoken when an SUV slammed into a vacant house overnight.

The SUV hit the home on Goodfellow just before 2 a.m.  Thursday. According to police, the driver ran from the crash scene.

“It happens a lot. Like, a lot of people crash and run through here from speeding, trying to make it over the tracks,” said 15-year-old Skylar Black, who lives in the area. “I just feel like that’s kind of reckless, and then they ran away. I dunno, I just feel they’ll get into more trouble than they could’ve before.”

No injuries were reported after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

